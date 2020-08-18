Patsy Sandefur Roach, 78, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born on March 5, 1942 in Middlesboro, KY, to the late James and Opal Gilbert Sandefur. Mrs. Roach was a retired reservationist with US Air. She was a member of Denver Baptist Church; where she volunteered as a greeter. She also volunteered at Lakewood Care Center in Denver. Mrs. Roach enjoyed oil painting and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Roach. She is survived by her children, Carrol Roach, Melanie Culp (Jerry), David Roach (Georgina); and grandchildren, Elizabeth Culp, Alexandria, Mason, and Trey Roach. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 23 at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, Mocksville, with Rev. Chris Griggs and Rev. Ken Furches officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 situation a delayed memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Denver Baptist Church in Denver, NC. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the Roach home. Memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Roach family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

