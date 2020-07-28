May 6, 1940 - July 26, 2020 Mr. Gerald Harris Robertson, 80, of Germanton, entered the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in Davie County on May 6, 1940, to the late Harmon Glenn and Ruth Dunn Robertson. Gerald was retired from Piedmont Concrete with thirty years of dedicated service. He loved to travel the classic show car circuit with his '39 Ford and '56 Chevrolet. Gerald was a fifty-year veteran of stock car racing throughout the southeast, especially at Bowman Gray. In 2010, he won his last race at the young age of seventy. Gerald was a great man and loving father that will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Piner. Surviving are his three children: Teresa Anderson (Joey), Michael Robertson (Michelle), and Bryant Robertson (Charlene); seven grandchildren: Lindsey Robertson, Ryan Robertson, Chase Robertson, Sara Robertson, Jason Anderson, Kristin Reyes, and Jordan Anderson; three great-grandchildren: Sadie Anderson, Taylor Anderson, and Cadyn Bonnema; a brother, David Robertson (Janet); a special uncle, JB Dunn; and two special aunts: Lynda Gilley and Lorene Petree. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Vernon Forest Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Jim Brown and Pastor Roger Baker. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller SIlas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

