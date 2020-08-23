May 4, 1932 - August 18, 2020 Daphne was born in Iredell County to Willie Smith Campbell and Wade Franklin Campbell. She passed away in Yadkinville, NC, at the age of 88. Daphne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Franklin Leon Robinson, an infant daughter: Joy, a brother: Paul Campbell, and a sister: Margaret Corriher. She is survived by her children: Joby (Janet), Jim, Jane (Greg), and Betty (Alex), two beloved grandsons: Benjamin Mueller and Joel Black IV, a dear sister: Lois (Howard) Miller, and many special nieces and nephews. She graduated from Landis High School in 1950, received her bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University in 1954, where she was a member of the Marching Band, and received her master's degree from UNC-Greensboro in 1975. She taught business education in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System for 34 years, mainly at R. J. Reynolds High School. She was active in several educator organizations and served a term as President of North Carolina Business Education Association. After retirement she kept active with her fellow retired teachers by joining the walkers at Hanes Mall, playing bridge and learning to tap dance! She loved to read, to cook, to travel, a good glass of wine and any TV show with a British accent. She enjoyed the arts community in Winston-Salem, attending the Winston-Salem Symphony and for a time was a docent at Reynolda House. She joined Centenary Methodist Church later in life and very much enjoyed the friends she met in there and in Circle. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She had several health troubles in her later years but never let them slow her down and was an inspiration with her ability to roll with the punches. Her family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care for their comfort and care in her final weeks and requests that any memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
