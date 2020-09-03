August 31, 1989 - August 29, 2020 Michael "Mike" Robinson departed this life Saturday August 29, 2020. He was a 2008 graduate of East Forsyth High School. He was employed by All Over Towing and Out West Steak House. He is survived by his children, Paisley Grace Robinson and Michael Deshon Robinson Jr.; his father Willie Robinson Jr; brother Willie M. Robinson, III; maternal grandmother, Magdalene Cuthrell; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday September 5, 2020 in the parking lot Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment Piedmont Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday September 4, 2020 from 1 pm - 7 pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries