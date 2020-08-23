December 4, 1939 - August 18, 2020 Tillackdarry Roopchan, 80, of Winston-Salem, NC earned his heavenly wings on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. His belief in God was his firm foundation and his memories will always be in our hearts. Tillackdarry "Papa T" was born December 4, 1939 in Guyana, South America. He pursued his calling and left Guyana to attend the Winston Salem Bible College. He received an Associate of Theology degree in 1978. Throughout the years after graduating, he preached as a guest speaker at Carver Road Christian Church, Oak Grove Baptist Church and a host of additional churches. While preaching he was employed at Winston Salem State University. He was a dedicated employee for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Deonarine (Penny) Roopchan; and two sisters, Gandia and Chatwanttie of Guyana, South America. Tillackdarry leaves to cherish in his passing a devoted wife, Mary Ann Roopchan; five sons, Narain (Nadira) Roopchan, Muniram (Mena) Roopchan, Rajendra (Phyllis) Roopchan, Henry (Anna) Roopchan of Winston -Salem, Charles (Nesha) Roopchan of Ocala, Florida, two special sons Ronnie (Esther) Hauser of Elkin, NC and Pillai (Rena) Naveedran of Winston-Salem; twelve grandchildren, Kelly (Yasbic) Medina, Vivian (Erick) Antunez, Nick Roopchan, Jeremy Roopchan, Jeremiah Roopchan, Rajendra (JR) Roopchan, Christian Roopchan, Rajina Johnson, Christopher Roopchan and Caleb Roopchan, KC Messer and Andrianna Roopchan; three great-grandchildren, Abel Antunez, Zackeriah Roopchan, and Giselle Messer; one brother Deochand (Mala) Rupchand of Winston- Salem; two special family members, Danny (Loretta) Sukhram and Hurman (Rebecca) Budram; two sisters-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. A private celebration of life service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
