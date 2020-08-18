Kernersville - A public viewing for Mr. Silas Jarod Ross Sr., 32, will take place today, August 18, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral will take place Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Silas Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

