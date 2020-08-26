February 19, 1924 - August 23, 2020 Margaret Evelyn Clamp Rountree, 96, of Clemmons, NC, passed away at her home August 23, 2020, surrounded by her children. A native of Newberry, SC, she was born in 1924 to Ira Lee Clamp and Julia Norris Clamp. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, William H. Rountree, Sr.; and a brother, Ira L. Clamp, Jr. She was a graduate of Newberry High School and Newberry College. Upon graduation from college she began her teaching career in Shallotte, NC. After her marriage in 1946 she took her love of educating children to Charleston, SC. She later taught kindergarten in Winston-Salem, NC. Margaret loved traveling and cooking but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She took a special delight in being a "g-mama" to her 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was an active church member her whole life, the last 22 years at Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Lewisville NC. Survivors include her children, Jackie Rountree, Sherri Horton (Mike), William H. Rountree, Jr. (Vickie); grandchildren, Claire Apple (Derrick), Conor Horton (Crystal), William C. Rountree, Katie Zimmerman (Taylor), Kris Rountree (Heather); and great-grandchildren, Amelia Apple, Zachary Apple, Madelynn Horton, Harper Rountree and Will Zimmerman. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Clamp (Carolyn), and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held, with a public celebration of life being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, NC 27023 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

