Winston-Salem - Billy Frank Rucker, 87, passed away July 31, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held August 7, 2020 (RUSSELL).

