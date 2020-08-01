November 18, 1928 - July 28, 2020 Mercedes Yvonne West Rudisill, 91, passed away on July 28, 2020 in hospice care in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on November 18, 1928 in Spanishburg, WV to Ralph Edward West and Sylvia Karnes West. Mercedes married William "Bill" Carlton Rudisill on September 1, 1946 in Tazewell, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; as well as son, Jerry Rudisill; brothers, Melvin West and Gerald West; and sisters, Reva West, Maureen West, and Freda Huffman. Surviving her are two daughters, Janet (Harry) Dinkins and Donna Galloway; two sons, Roy Douglas (Hilda) Rudisill and Robert (Kay) Rudisill; one sister, Deanna Stilwell; one sister-in-law, Judy West; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2nd from 3-5pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

To plant a tree in memory of Mercedes Rudisill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

