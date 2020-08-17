October 12, 1922 - August 14, 2020 Sophia Rudolph passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Vienna Village Assisted Living in Pfafftown. Sophia was born October 12, 1922 in Goodman Township, Wisconsin, and was the daughter of Eleanor Grzebacz Slowik Nadziak and Joseph Nadziak. She was a graduate of Goodman High School. In 1940 Sophia moved to Chicago where she lived with two of her sisters while working to put herself through business college. In 1943 she returned home to the family farm in Goodman and worked in the local veneer mill where plywood was manufactured for the war effort during World War II. In 1944 she married Otto H. Rudolph and when the war ended they moved to Fort Edward, New York where their daughter was born, and where Sophia lived until 1993 when she moved to Springfield, Illinois to be closer to her daughter, Florence, and son-in-law, Thomas Tisdale. In 2002 she moved to Winston-Salem when her daughter and son-in-law retired to the city. Sophia was an avid downhill and cross country skier and golfer, having hit three holes-in-one during her golfing years and enjoyed card games of any kind, especially bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Otto Rudolph, six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by daughter, Florence, and son-in-law, Thomas Tisdale, and numerous nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. Due to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be a private interment for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sophia's name to Senior Service, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106
