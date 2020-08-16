November 19, 1934 - July 29, 2020 Matilda Mary Rupp passed away July 29, 2020 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was known as "Boots" to close friends or "Til" to family. She had a loving spirit and light-hearted wit and humor that endeared her to all who knew her. She supported numerous charities and her compassion touched many. Matilda was a loving wife and friend to her husband Charles J. Rupp who passed away October 19, 2001 after 49 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son Robert W. Rupp and her daughter Paula Anne Rupp. She is survived by her two sons Craig C. Rupp and Kirk A. Rupp. Craig and his wife Linda have two of Matilda's grandchildren: Dwayne Ryan Rupp and Jacqueline Anne Rupp. Her daughter; Paula (dec) and Landon Cox gave her two grandchildren; Shawn P. Cox and Joseph H. Cox. Shawn and his wife Meredith gave her five great-grandchildren; Lauren, Taylor, Noah, Shawn Jr. and Megan. Joseph and his wife Jessica gave her one great-grandchild Peyton. Matilda is also survived by two brothers: Joseph Byrne of Newfoundland, Canada and Patrick Byrne of Toronto, Canada. The family would like to give special thanks to Doug Allen Stoltz for his Companionship, Support and compassion as Matilda's friend and guardian for so many years. He was always there to help and assist. Matilda was a unique and wonderful spirit who will be missed by so many. There are no services scheduled at this time.
