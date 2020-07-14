Cary - Steven Wade Rushing, 58, passed away July 7, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem. Condolences: www.hayworth-miller.com.

Service information

Jul 15
Graveside Service
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
10:00AM
Woodland Cemetery
3123 Indiana Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
