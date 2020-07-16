October 22, 1929 - July 12, 2020 Russell Yadkinville - Mrs. Doris Walsh Russell, 90, passed away peacefully in her home after a 6-month illness, surrounded by her family. She was born October 22, 1929 in Roanoke, VA to the late Willard H. and Nancy Beshears Walsh. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School but graduated in Essex, MD due to World War II, and then attended Business School while working at Western Electric. Mrs. Russell had many careers, such as teaching Dance at Arthur Murray School of Dance, where she met her husband, Roger L. Russell, several years with Western Electric, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Managers Office, Radio Stations WAIR and WTOB, and retired from AMP Corp after nearly 20 years of service. During the last census, she worked in Yadkin County tracking down reports that had not been returned. Mrs. Russell joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1957 and has been an active member for 63 years, achieving every degree offered. Although she only had one sister, her sorority sisters were always like family. Mrs. Russell was a founding member of the Winston-Salem Red Hat Society, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed working with almost every craft, of which she did very well. Her home was her joy and interior decorating was one of her many hobbies. She was an active member of Pilot View Friends Church where she sang in the Adult Choir and as a soloist for many years. She served the church on several committees and was a Sunday School Teacher for both her class and the Kindergarten Class. Left to honor her memory is her husband of 51 years, Roger Lee Russell; daughter, Nancy (Tom); granddaughter, Teri (Jack); extended family Richard Stackhouse, along with Joe and Sue Zimmerman. Mrs. Russell will be available for viewing Friday, July 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM with some of her family available from 4:30-6:30 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Josh Williams and Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger. Burial will follow in Pilot View Friends Cemetery. A special thanks to Geneva Reavis and Lillian Foster who cared for her as a loving Grandmother, Yadkin Valley Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care and support. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Governor delays school reopening decisions as NC reports its second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases. Forsyth adds 75 cases.
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately