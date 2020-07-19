August 29, 1919 - July 11, 2020 Herbert Jackson "Jack" Russell passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 100 in Clemmons, NC. He was born in Mila, VA on August 29, 1919 to the late Southey and Julia Russell. Jack will be remembered lovingly and reverently by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the countless lives that he touched in Roanoke, Clemmons, and even places he simply visited. For a full obituary, please visit Frank Vogler & Sons website. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

