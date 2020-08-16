September 24, 1923 - August 13, 2020 Ann Rutter, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Charles Scharman of Rockville Center, NY died on Tuesday at age 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her sister, Dorothy. She is survived by her three sons; John A. Rutter (Suzin), Charles S. Rutter (Virginia), and David M. Rutter, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. All see themselves as truly fortunate to be part of her family. Ann lived a full life, and she lived it fiercely. She was an avid sportswoman and demonstrated a huge competitive heart in every game she played. When not actively playing sports, she watched and rooted for her teams professional, as well as the innumerous teams on which her three boys played. An accomplished writer, she penned numerous letters to the editors of many newspapers to share her opinions. Ann also wrote a cookbook, which was privately published and consisted of six pages. In Ann's later years, she surprised those who loved her by being in various productions ranging from rock band videos to Hallmark movies. Through friends, she finally made it to the stage in a production of Our Town. In this, she was her mother's child. Ann was also known for hand-knitting colorful socks for men, and they are prized. She had the gift of easily making friends everywhere she went and across all generations. Her countless friends will miss her. Among her accomplishments, she was proudest of teaching preschoolers. In her twenty-five years at Lawrence Country Day on Long Island and fifteen years of volunteering at Summit School in Winston-Salem, she presented her students with the excitement of imagination and the early steadying hand of her kindness. Her father would have been proud of these contributions. Her family expresses their profound gratitude to her caregivers, who allowed us to honor her wish to stay at home. A special thanks to Angie Yokley, Connie Shelmerdine, Mary Snow, Debra Nash, and Deidra Johnson. Because of these troubling times, the family will not hold a remembrance. To honor Ann's memory, put on a boa or don a pair of outlandish socks, eat some ice cream with a silver iced teaspoon, and pop the cork on a bottle of champagne. In lieu of flowers, please support the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106

