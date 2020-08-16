September 24, 1923 - August 13, 2020 Ann Rutter, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Charles Scharman of Rockville Center, NY died on Tuesday at age 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her sister, Dorothy. She is survived by her three sons; John A. Rutter (Suzin), Charles S. Rutter (Virginia), and David M. Rutter, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. All see themselves as truly fortunate to be part of her family. Ann lived a full life, and she lived it fiercely. She was an avid sportswoman and demonstrated a huge competitive heart in every game she played. When not actively playing sports, she watched and rooted for her teams professional, as well as the innumerous teams on which her three boys played. An accomplished writer, she penned numerous letters to the editors of many newspapers to share her opinions. Ann also wrote a cookbook, which was privately published and consisted of six pages. In Ann's later years, she surprised those who loved her by being in various productions ranging from rock band videos to Hallmark movies. Through friends, she finally made it to the stage in a production of Our Town. In this, she was her mother's child. Ann was also known for hand-knitting colorful socks for men, and they are prized. She had the gift of easily making friends everywhere she went and across all generations. Her countless friends will miss her. Among her accomplishments, she was proudest of teaching preschoolers. In her twenty-five years at Lawrence Country Day on Long Island and fifteen years of volunteering at Summit School in Winston-Salem, she presented her students with the excitement of imagination and the early steadying hand of her kindness. Her father would have been proud of these contributions. Her family expresses their profound gratitude to her caregivers, who allowed us to honor her wish to stay at home. A special thanks to Angie Yokley, Connie Shelmerdine, Mary Snow, Debra Nash, and Deidra Johnson. Because of these troubling times, the family will not hold a remembrance. To honor Ann's memory, put on a boa or don a pair of outlandish socks, eat some ice cream with a silver iced teaspoon, and pop the cork on a bottle of champagne. In lieu of flowers, please support the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
Mocksville man shot outside Winston-Salem hotel
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately