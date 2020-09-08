July 17, 1941 - September 6, 2020 King Rev. Daniel Raymond Salmon, 79, of King, NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Rev. Salmon was born on July 17, 1941 in Roanoke Co., VA to the late Rev. Willie B. and Lilly La Prade Salmon. He was an alumnus of Lee University and Gardner Webb University, served as a Bishop in the Church of God of Cleveland, TN and founder of the Chaplaincy for the city of King and Stokes County. He was the founder and served as Pastor of Harvest Temple Church of God in King, NC, for thirty-five years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Carone; sisters, Rebecca Williams, Ann Mitchell, Doris Lawson, and Margaret Everett; brothers, James Salmon, Charles Salmon, Richard Salmon, Robert Salmon, and Gene Salmon; and grandchildren, Carter Gene Ayers, and Caitlyn Grace Ayers. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-one years, Judith Layne Salmon; daughters, Beth Spainhour and Sandy Ayers (Randy); a son, Steven Salmon; a sister, Ruby Parks; grandchildren, Duane Spainhour (Beverly), Carlie Procton (Michael), Jonathan Carone (Nicole), Jaymie Boose (Matthew), Jordan Carone, Cory Salmon, Terri Salmon, Carson Ayers, Bailey Ayers, and Cailey Ayers; and five grea-grandchildren. Rev. Salmon will lie in state on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Harvest Temple Church of God, 312 Newsome Rd., King, NC. There will be a private interment. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rev. Daniel Raymond Salmon. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
-
Robinson, Michael
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately