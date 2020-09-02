January 3, 1927 - August 31, 2020 SANDS PINE HALL Ralph Sands, 93, died Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home. Ralph was born on January 3, 1927 in Stokes County to the late Charlie and Biddie Taylor Sands. He was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church and attended First Christian Church. Ralph was retired from R.J. Reynolds with 28 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Army during WWII. He was an avid golfer and loved his family. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah White; a brother, Jvann Sands; brother in law, Rev. Carl Brown; and 2 special nephews, Rodger Sands and Gerry Sands. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Martha Tucker Sands; daughter, Gayle Gann (Larry); very special grandson, Greg Gann (Amy); 2 great grandchildren, Brandon Gann and TJ Lee; 3 sisters, Lennis Farmer, Vera Morton, and Mary Brown; and several nieces and nephews. There will be an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Larry Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 3, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Christian Church of Walnut Cove in care of Rita Fagg: PO Box 337 Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home. Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Sands family.

