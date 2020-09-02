January 3, 1927 - August 31, 2020 SANDS PINE HALL Ralph Sands, 93, died Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home. Ralph was born on January 3, 1927 in Stokes County to the late Charlie and Biddie Taylor Sands. He was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church and attended First Christian Church. Ralph was retired from R.J. Reynolds with 28 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Army during WWII. He was an avid golfer and loved his family. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah White; a brother, Jvann Sands; brother in law, Rev. Carl Brown; and 2 special nephews, Rodger Sands and Gerry Sands. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Martha Tucker Sands; daughter, Gayle Gann (Larry); very special grandson, Greg Gann (Amy); 2 great grandchildren, Brandon Gann and TJ Lee; 3 sisters, Lennis Farmer, Vera Morton, and Mary Brown; and several nieces and nephews. There will be an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Larry Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 3, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Christian Church of Walnut Cove in care of Rita Fagg: PO Box 337 Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home. Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Sands family.
Most Popular
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately