October 31, 1932 - August 22, 2020 Mr. Charles H. Sapp, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem. He was born October 31, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Homer O. Sapp and Tenie Grubbs Sapp. Charles retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 37 years and was a member of Germanton Baptist Church. He enjoyed recalling his past days spent fishing, skiing, or playing ball. Charles was a friend to many, with a special fondness for his RJR buddies. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth White Sapp; daughters, Patricia Anne Weathersbee and Pamela Sapp; granddaughter, Beth Hetrick (Chad). A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25th at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Lattimore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the memorial park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Charles' family is forever grateful to the people who loved and cared for him at Brighton Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

