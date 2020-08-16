September 20, 1946 - August 11, 2020 James (Jimmy) Edward Sapp, age 73, of Winston-Salem, died peacefully at his home on August 11, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Winston-Salem NC, on September 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Roscoe Darnell Sapp and Irene Canada Sapp. He was a graduate of East Forsyth High School and Forsyth Technical Institute with degrees in welding and lathing. He then entered the US Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his enlistment in the US Army, Jimmy worked for 33 years as a mechanic for Duke Power Company. He made many lifelong friends during those years. Jimmy loved building things, including his own race cars and engines for himself and others. He also loved fishing and his weekly poker games. Jimmy raced at Bowman Gray Stadium14 years. The best years of his life he would say. Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Linda of 54 years, children Wendi Sapp Bohlinger and James Edward Sapp, Jr (April) and his nephew whom he loved like a son, Toby Tilley (Paulette). Also, his two fur babies Pebbles and Ivory, who were on his bed and by his side looking after him. The loves of his life were his grandchildren, Summer, Livvy, Clay, Miranda, and Peyton. Also, his sister-in-law Ann Sapp and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry Sapp. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Trellis at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or the Disabled American Veterans. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

