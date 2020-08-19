October 9, 1950 - August 16, 2020 Judy Wadkins Saylor, 69, passed away August 16, 2020, in Winston-Salem. She was born in Wilkes County to the late Hobert and Verna Wadkins. Judy loved animals, especially her two cats, Tiki and MeowMeow. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Judy is survived by her three children, Melissa Butner (Randy), Christie Robinson, and Gray Saylor, Jr. (Annette.); and three grandchildren, Austin Robinson, Chris Butner, and Alex Saylor. A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20th, at Pfafftown Christian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106
