Scruggs, Michael

Scruggs Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mr. Michael Scruggs will be held today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Douthit. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Greater Faith Deliverance Church. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m.

