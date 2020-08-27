December 14, 1965 - August 25, 2020 Mocksville - Dr. William Howard "Billy" Seats, Jr., 54, of Mintora Lane passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1965 in Yadkin County to William Howard, Sr. and Ola Mae Groce Seats. He was one of the first "Van Kids" of the Van Ministry of Turner's Creek Baptist Church under Rev. Eugene Goodman. While attending Turner's Creek Baptist Church, "Billy" as he was lovingly known, accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a strong leader for the Christian Faith. While at Turner's Creek Baptist Church he served the church faithfully as the Youth Director, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Choir Leader, Usher, Van Driver, and in any way he could help to serve Christ. Later, he received the call to preach and evangelize the Gospel of Christ to others and received his Doctorate in Religion from West End Baptist Bible College in Easley, SC. He became the pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Yadkinville where he was still currently serving for the past 25 years. While serving at Southside, the congregation was blessed with building a new facility of which he was able to coordinate. He has continued to serve Christ through the years by evangelizing, preaching, and singing the gospel with his family sometimes, in as many as 74 different churches throughout the southeast in a year. He was instrumental in the leadership of securing the Personhood Bill in Yadkin County. This bill was the first of its kind in the United States of America to protect unborn children. Dr. Seats was also owner and operator of Farmington Mall and worked as an auctioneer with Farmington Maul Auctions of which he also owned for the past 38 years. He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Seats, Sr. and by his daughter, Katie Elisabeth Seats Shook. Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years, Teresa Elaine Seats, of the home; his son, William "Abel" Seats, and wife Lauren; son-in-law, Chad Shook; his mother, Ola Mae Seats; and 2 grandsons, Colton Shook and Charlie Shook. Dr. Seats will be available for public viewing Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Southside Baptist Church. He will lie in-state at Southside Baptist Church from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday. His Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Southside Baptist Church by Dr. Ron Baity, Dr. Allen Barker, and Preacher Matthew Wyatt. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Seats Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
