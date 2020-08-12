Darlington, SC Becky Elaine Peoples Self, age 74, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14th at Gospel Light Baptist Church. Belk Funeral Home of Darlington is serving the family during this time. Born April 17, 1946 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Becky was the daughter of the late William Allen Peoples and Trevia Elizabeth Jackson Peoples. She worked as a waitress and attended Southside Free Will Baptist Church and Gospel Light Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Edgar "Ed" L. Self; two nephews, Jeff and James Peoples; sister-in-law, Jackie Peoples. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Peoples. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

