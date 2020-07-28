June 7, 1957 - July 26, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Sharon "Kay" Sellers passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Mercer County West Virginia June 7, 1957 to the late Martha Thompson Anders and Earl Elbert Anders. Kay loved the beach, mountains and fishing, and her dogs, but most of all she loved her family. She received her nursing degree from Bluefield State. Kay was very passionate about helping others through nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bobby Sellers. Surviving are her daughter, Martha Walters and husband, Denny of Kernersville, granddaughter, Aleighsa Hager of Graham, one brother, Michael Farmerand wife Debbie, and one sister, Patty Derry, both of Princeton, West Virginia, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to her nurses, Wendy Parker and Melissa Hicks for their kindness and compassion they showed to Kay during her time of need. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Sellers family. Online condolences may be made at www. hayworth-miller.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Sellers

Service information

Jul 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 30, 2020
10:00AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Order flowers
before the Graveside Service begins.

