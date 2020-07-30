Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mr. Marion Otto "Pete" Sewell, 72, will take place today from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020; interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. (Douthit's)

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Sewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

