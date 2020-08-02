Sexton, Mark Mark Stephen Sexton, age 67, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Thursday, July 30 at his home. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Roten Sexton and his son Jeremy William Sexton. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Rev. William M. and Okla H. Sexton and his mother, Helen Sexton Anderson. Mark was born the son of Helen Anderson and Alton Blankenship on November 9, 1952 in Chester County, PA. He was adopted in infancy by his grandparents, who moved to Lansing when he was six months old and raised him there. Mark graduated from Northwest Ashe High School and attended Wake Forest University for both his undergraduate and his masters degrees. After getting married in 1980, Mark and Rebecca moved to Chapel Hill, where he completed a PhD in English at UNC. In 1987, they returned to Winston Salem when he began teaching at Wake Forest. Mark continued his teaching career there until he chose to stay at home when his son was born. He devoted his life and energy to caring for, nurturing, and supporting Jeremy throughout Jeremy's infancy, childhood, school years, and continuing college work. Mark's living legacy is this young man who was his pride and joy. In light of continuing concerns about coronavirus, we ask that friends and family consider their own health and safety in deciding whether to attend the service. We respect their individual choices in this matter and welcome all who choose to attend. Additionally, the family requests no food as we will not be staying at the home in Lansing. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service. Flowers are accepted, or a donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-001 is suggested. You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com. Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements. Boone Family Funeral Home PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694
