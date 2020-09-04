June 27, 1948 - September 2, 2020 SHAW GERMANTON Alice Faye Smith Hampton Shaw, 72, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 at Universal Health Care of King. Faye was born on June 27, 1948 in Stokes County to the late Harry Lee and Etha Jane Simmons Smith. She was retired from Unifi and was a member of Union Gospel Baptist Church. Faye was an animal lover and especially loved dogs. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and doing crafts. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy G. Hampton; brother, Henry Smith; and her sister, Jane Southern. Faye is survived by her husband, Jim Shaw; 7 step children, Terry Hampton (Molly), Judy Flippin, Greg Hampton, Mark Hampton (Tammy), Bruce Shaw (Judy), Brian Shaw (Annette), and Ricky Shaw; and her 2 sisters, Myra Bowman (Floyd) and Kaye Sorrell (Allen), and many special nephews and nieces. There will be an 11:00 AM graveside service held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Union Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Hampton officiating. Any of Faye's friends or family are welcome to come by and sign the guestbook and view from the hours of 6-8 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020. Pandemic guidelines apply and face masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shaw family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
