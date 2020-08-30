August 30, 1957 - August 25, 2020 WINSTON SALEM Joseph Lee Shelton, 62, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning August 25, 2020 at his home. Joe was born on August 30, 1957. Maynard and Dianne Dalton Shelton were his proud parents. He was retired from RAI, formerly RJ Reynolds, after 38 years of service. After his retirement, he split his time between Winston-Salem, Carthage, and Sunset Beach. Joe was very sociable, very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He loved going to Sunset Beach and liked walking and biking. Joe loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Virginia Cavaliers, and he would pull for the Wolfpack if they were not playing Virginia. Also, Joe never missed an episode of The Young and the Restless. He always wanted to remain informed and kept up with world current events. He was a very strong Republican and President Trump supporter. Joe was preceded in death by his mother Dianne Shelton. In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancée, Beth McLeod; son, Jordan Lee Shelton; 2 sisters, Penny Shelton and Angie Broughton (Bo), and 3 nieces, Madelyn, Kirby and Carly. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. In memory of Joe, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shelton family.

Tags

Load entries