June 2, 1931 - August 29, 2020 Mrs. Bessie Bowman Shore, 89, of King passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, VA, June 2, 1931, to the late Davis Garfield Bowman and Manie Anne Puckett Bowman. Mrs. Shore was a loving wife, mother, mimi, sister, and friend. She treasured the time she shared with her family, always sharing her commitment, love, and care for each of them. Mrs. Shore had a love for bluegrass music, especially bluegrass gospel. She enjoyed travelling and lived life to its fullest. She was a faithful member of Capella Church of Christ. Mrs. Shore retired from RJ Reynolds after many years of service. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roger Shore; daughters, Revonda Burton, and husband "35"; Shelia Kiger, and husband Michael; son Roger Shore, Jr., and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Khriste Petree and husband Jason, Andrew Kiger and wife Christina, Nathan Kiger and wife Megan, Thomas Kiger, Janna Kiger Joyce and husband Josh, Zachary Shore, Molly Nienhuis, and husband James, Isaac Shore and fiancée Kenzie Allred; great grandchildren, Noah Petree, Revonda Gail Petree, Sidney Bess Petree, Israel Petree, Levi Kiger, and one great-grandchild on the way, due in 2021; a sister Geneva Burroughs; a half-sister, Latonna Bowman, and friend Gene Arnold; a half-brother, Billy Bowman and wife Carolyn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shore was preceded in death by her stepmother Nellie Sawyers Bowman; a sister Violet Marshall; a brother Leo Bowman; and a half-brother Michael Bowman. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Airy with Rev. Donald Davis and Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the health concerns at this time there will be no formal visitation, but anyone is welcome to go by the funeral home to pay their respect Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM, or during regular business hours Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Doe Run Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 903 Doe Run Rd., Ararat, VA 24053. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home 206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
