Shore, Louise Riley November 27, 1928 - July 25, 2020 Louise Riley Shore, 91, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County to the late Clarence Riley and Nora Pardue Riley. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and worked at Bates Nightwear for many years. Survivors include her 2 loving sons: Grady Shore (Sissy) and Andy Shore (Erin), 4 grandchildren; Jason Shore, Garrett (Nicole) Shore, Eli Shore and Cole Shore; 2 great grandchildren; Graham Shore and Elliot Shore. She was preceded in death, other than her parents, her husband; Colon Andrew Shore of 67 years (Jan. 2020) and a sister; Edith Brown. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately