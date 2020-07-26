Shore, Louise Riley November 27, 1928 - July 25, 2020 Louise Riley Shore, 91, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County to the late Clarence Riley and Nora Pardue Riley. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and worked at Bates Nightwear for many years. Survivors include her 2 loving sons: Grady Shore (Sissy) and Andy Shore (Erin), 4 grandchildren; Jason Shore, Garrett (Nicole) Shore, Eli Shore and Cole Shore; 2 great grandchildren; Graham Shore and Elliot Shore. She was preceded in death, other than her parents, her husband; Colon Andrew Shore of 67 years (Jan. 2020) and a sister; Edith Brown. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

