April 4, 1936 - July 14, 2020 PFAFFTOWN - Mrs. Sylvia "Tib" Speas Shore, 84, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Priddy Manor Assisted Living in King. Sylvia was born the youngest of five children on April 4, 1936, in Forsyth County, to Israel Eugene Speas and Della Masencup Speas. She graduated from Old Richmond School in 1954 and married Curtis Lentz Shore on July 27, 1954. Sylvia worked at Western Electric and RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. as an administrative assistant and retired from Reynolds in 1987 after almost 20 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Curtis Lentz Shore; one daughter, Carolyn Shore Peterson of Clemmons; brothers-in-law T.W (Ann) Shore, Ray (Dianne) Shore of Tobaccoville; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: sister, Dorothy Whitman; sister, Mary Frances Moser; sister, Willie Foster and brother, Richard Gray Speas and brother-in-law Terry Shore. In her last years, she enjoyed care and comfort, thanks to the kind staff at Priddy Manor, King. Sylvia was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and enjoyed church activities, music presentations and spending time with her daughter. A private family graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Friday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Jerry Morrison. Memorials may be made in the name of Sylvia Speas Shore to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shore family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Shore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

