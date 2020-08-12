August 28, 1941 - August 9, 2020 David Francis Shores, 78, of Winston Salem, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1941, in New Hampton, IA, to the late Louis and Irene Kacher Shores. Preceding him in death was his wife of 38 years, Donna Bader Shores, mother of his two sons; and his sister-in-law, Chris Shores, wife of brother Don. David was blessed to find love not once (with Donna), but twice, when he married the former Katherine (Kathy) Thomas on May 6, 2006. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Thomas Shores; his elder son Craig, his wife Valerie and his two grandchildren: Beckett and Jonah Shores of Winston Salem; and his other son Christopher, his partner Rachel O'Connor and her son Ronan of Brooklyn, NY; brothers: Gerry (and his wife Carol) of Dallas, TX; Linus (and his wife Karen) of Holland, PA; and Donald Shores of Great Falls, MT. Also surviving are his stepson Brian Thomas of Graham, NC, and step granddaughter, Kristina Thomas of Burlington, NC. Upon graduating in 1959 from Rudolphium High School in Protivin, IA, David worked briefly in a canning facility, then went on to serve three years in the Army, in Ft. Bragg and Korea. After growing up working the family farm and considering his experiences on the production line and in the military, David decided that he never wanted to have to rely on his hands to support himself. He wanted to work with his mind, and so he enrolled at the University of Iowa. He graduated in 1965, then went on to earn a JD with distinction at the same university in 1967. David culminated his formal study of law with an LLM in Taxation from Georgetown in 1969, he continued to immerse himself in the field for the rest of his life as he frequently reviewed updated tax laws and codes (he enjoyed it)! David had a long and distinguished career as an attorney and professor of law. He began as a trial attorney for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, DC (19671969), and was an associate attorney for a law firm in Columbus, Ohio, from 19691972. In 1972, David became an assistant professor of law at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, achieving the status of professor in 1977. David published numerous articles in various journals and publications throughout his career at Wake Forest, and chaired a myriad of committees for the School of Law, including the Admissions Committee. He retired in 2009 after 37 wonderful years at Wake Forest, where he relished his position on campus as professor, advisor, and mentor. David had a long history of volunteerism throughout his later life, including as a volunteer mediator for Mediation Services of Forsyth County, where he also served as the director and secretary from 19941998. In retirement, he and Kathy delivered meals to those in need for Meals On Wheels for a decade. David spent the remainder of his life after retirement doing what he loved mostsharing life with Kathy as they enjoyed cruises, visits with family members and friends, and many trips to the beach and mountains. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him great joy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, Senior Services, and the Salvation Army. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service is not planned at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
