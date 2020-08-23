October 6, 1993 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Ian Josiah Simmons, 26, of Henderson, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Winston-Salem. Ian was born in Asheville, NC on October 6, 1993. He was a member of Trinity Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. Ian was highly creative and artistic. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing numerous instruments. Ian will be remembered for being kind, caring and compassionate. He was a gentle soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ian was preceded in death by his father, Joseph R. Simmons, Jr.; his paternal grandfather, Joseph R. Simmons, Sr.; and his maternal grandfather, Michael G. Broach. He is survived by his mother, Rachel Desmarais and husband, John of Henderson, NC; one brother, Conall Desmarais of Henderson, NC; paternal grandmother, Patricia S. Tilley of Advance, NC; maternal grandmother, Judy Shapiro of Atlanta, GA; and numerous other loving relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Salem Moravian Graveyard in Winston-Salem, officiated by Rev. John Jackman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Anthony's Plot Community, 2323 Sunnyside Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity, Inc., P.O. Box 1453 Henderson, NC 27536. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Simmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
