March 18, 1929 - July 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Arthur William Smith, Jr. on July 22, 2020. Art was born on March 18, 1929 in Mt. Harris, Colorado without a doctor. The oldest of five (Jack, Hazel, Phyllis and Jim,) Art became the head of the household at 16, when his father died in a coal mining accident in Kenilworth, Utah. Art moved his family back to the east coast and eventually settled in the Washington, DC area where he went to school, married Dorothy Shaffer, and started a State Farm Insurance Agency in Falls Church, VA, which he ran successfully for 50 years. Art and Dorothy had four children, Arthur William Smith, III (AW), Leslie, Suzanne and Sally. In 1970 Art married Jane Haire and they retired in Yadkinville, North Carolina. Art had a tremendous zest for life, not one to sit still; he took pride in all his endeavors, especially in his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, woodworking and creating everything imaginable! Even though Art was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, he continued to live a good life and would dance with anyone that would dance with him. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis, and brother, Jim; son, AW; and daughters, Suzanne and Sally. Art also was blessed with seven grandchildren: Arthur William Smith, IV (deceased), Stacey, Stephanie, Parker, Rebecca, Tina and Justin, as well as six great-grandchildren: Henry, Haley, Grace, Colton, Mia and Noah. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10 AM at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, Hamptonville, NC with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055
