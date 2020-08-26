Mr. Carroll E. Smith, age 81, entered into rest on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Rev. William Griggs and the Honorable Rep. Rev. Richie Yow. The service of committal will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home and other times at the home. For those who wish to join the service via livestream, you are invited to log into the Miller Rivers Caulder Funeral Home Facebook Page. Mr. Smith was born August 10, 1939 in Chesterfield, SC a son of the late Lester and Cleo Coker Smith. He was a former employee of Pepsi (Carolina Packing) and the retired owner and operator of Smith's Mobile Home Supplies. Carroll also enjoyed the 11 years he volunteered at Concord Motor Speedway and was the recipient numerous times of the Volunteer of the Year Award. Mr. Smith was a member of the SC Army National Guard, Oakland Baptist Church, and a 41-year member of the Chesterfield Masonic Lodge #220. He was also a member of the Omar Shriners and the Jolly Jeepsters Shrine Unit where he was the proud driver of car #3. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a long-time personal friend of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Carroll also enjoyed go-cart racing and shared that passion with his boys. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas "Tommy Carroll" Smith; and brother, Mitchell Smith. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joyce H. Smith of the home; sons, Randy (Amber) Smith of Winston-Salem, NC, and Jerry (Samantha) Smith of South Congaree, SC; grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Amanda Smith, Caseylee Smith, Tyler Arnold, Eddie Duncan, Megan Duncan, Justin Stroot, and Jessica Tish; sister, Patricia Smith Poteat of Inman, SC. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Smith family.
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately