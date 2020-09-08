October 1, 1954 - September 4, 2020 David Michael Smith, loving husband of Kimberly E. Carswell, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center due to MS complications. David was born on October 1, 1954 in Burlington, NC to Herbert O. Smith and LaRue Perry Smith. He received a business degree from UNC-G and a degree in engineering from NC A&T State University. David developed MS in 1990 and fought valiantly against this disease for 30 years. He worked at NC State University's College of Engineering for many years before progressing MS symptoms forced his departure. Early on, David made peace with his diagnosis, and lived every day afterwards with a sense of humor, joy, and light. Kim, the love of his life, was a faithful and caring support for him, demonstrating the true meaning of commitment and selfless love, and he never failed to thank her. Everyone who came into contact with David was influenced by his smile, genuine affection and sweet nature. He always had a kind word for everyone, often lifting their spirits with simple words of praise or comfort. David loved a good pun, a hearty laugh, and doing anything he could to make Kim happy. He enjoyed listening and singing along to music, family gatherings, a good mystery, being with Kim in the garden, and seeing birds at the feeders. Kim and David's favorite vacations were at Wrightsville Beach and Asheville, NC. David was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Richard Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kim Carswell; sisters, Jeannie Price and Kathryn Smith (Norm Stewart); nephews, David and Will Price (Braulia); great-niece, Kayla Price; great-nephew, Lucas Price; and loving in-laws, Frances Carswell, Wallye, Gordy, and Andrew Jones, and Pam, Charlie, Charlotte, and Grace Crum. The incredible loving, creative, and talented staff of the Williams Adult Day Center in Winston-Salem were also part of his family for the last 18 years. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. To honor David, we think he would approve of a request to go out and spread some kindness in some unexpected way. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
