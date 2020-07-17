October 8, 1945 - July 14, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Ms. Karen Smith, 74, of Ben Anderson Road, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on October 8, 1945 and was the daughter of Clinton and Helen Joyner Smith. She was a graduate of North Carolina State University and received her Master of Social Work Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked for the Davie County Department of Social Services for 38 years and retired in 2006 as their Director. She worked with many organizations throughout the community and due to her service, she was awarded the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and participated in the Women on Missions program. Karen loved traveling, reading and rooting for her beloved Wolfpack. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Gordon Smith. Karen is survived by her sister, Luane Williard (Johnny); nieces, Laura Johnson (Mark) and Jonette Poole (Matthew); nephews, Chad Smith (Nicole) and JC Williard (Christina); great-nieces and nephews, Alex, Gus, Andrew, Hunter, Hayden, Houston, Aza, JP and one expected. Due to the pandemic circumstances and with the family's regrets, a private funeral service will be conducted at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Greg McEwen, Rev. Douglas Goforth, Dr. Charles Buckner and Dr. David Gilbreath officiating. Private interment will be in Rock Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Harmony. Friends may pay their respects to Karen at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Bear Creek Baptist Church, for Love Packages, 492 Bear Creek Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Watch Now: Customer angry about masks and Democrats in viral video is from Thomasville, Newsweek reports
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately