October 8, 1945 - July 14, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Ms. Karen Smith, 74, of Ben Anderson Road, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on October 8, 1945 and was the daughter of Clinton and Helen Joyner Smith. She was a graduate of North Carolina State University and received her Master of Social Work Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked for the Davie County Department of Social Services for 38 years and retired in 2006 as their Director. She worked with many organizations throughout the community and due to her service, she was awarded the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and participated in the Women on Missions program. Karen loved traveling, reading and rooting for her beloved Wolfpack. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Gordon Smith. Karen is survived by her sister, Luane Williard (Johnny); nieces, Laura Johnson (Mark) and Jonette Poole (Matthew); nephews, Chad Smith (Nicole) and JC Williard (Christina); great-nieces and nephews, Alex, Gus, Andrew, Hunter, Hayden, Houston, Aza, JP and one expected. Due to the pandemic circumstances and with the family's regrets, a private funeral service will be conducted at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Greg McEwen, Rev. Douglas Goforth, Dr. Charles Buckner and Dr. David Gilbreath officiating. Private interment will be in Rock Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Harmony. Friends may pay their respects to Karen at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Bear Creek Baptist Church, for Love Packages, 492 Bear Creek Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

Tags

Load entries