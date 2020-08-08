November 24, 1942 - August 5, 2020 Linda Weavil Smith, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. Linda was born on November 24, 1942 in Forsyth County to Raymond Weavil and Thelma Flinchum Weavil Duggins. She grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from Reynolds High School. Linda worked for Integon Insurance for most of her career. She was a member of Advance First Baptist Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her husband of 55 years, Sidney Smith; three daughters, Andrea Winters (Jason), Allison Buckner (Neal Johnson) and Alisa Allen (Gary); five grandchildren, Chloe Winters, Klaire Allen, John Legrand, Symanthia Legrand and Traycee Wall; two sisters, Pam Holcomb (the late Mike Holcomb) and Michelle Mitchell (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Advance First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advance First Baptist, 1938 NC-801, Advance, NC 27006 or to a favorite organization of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

