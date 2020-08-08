November 24, 1942 - August 5, 2020 Linda Weavil Smith, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. Linda was born on November 24, 1942 in Forsyth County to Raymond Weavil and Thelma Flinchum Weavil Duggins. She grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from Reynolds High School. Linda worked for Integon Insurance for most of her career. She was a member of Advance First Baptist Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her husband of 55 years, Sidney Smith; three daughters, Andrea Winters (Jason), Allison Buckner (Neal Johnson) and Alisa Allen (Gary); five grandchildren, Chloe Winters, Klaire Allen, John Legrand, Symanthia Legrand and Traycee Wall; two sisters, Pam Holcomb (the late Mike Holcomb) and Michelle Mitchell (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Advance First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advance First Baptist, 1938 NC-801, Advance, NC 27006 or to a favorite organization of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
Former WSSU football coach challenges his firing; 'I just want my name back'
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
-
Two 14-year-olds now dead following shooting on Utah Drive in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately