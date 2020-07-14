Thomasville - Mrs. Sarah Ann Hilton Smith, 84, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery in Thomasville.

