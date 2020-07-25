October 31, 1924 - July 22, 2020 Brooks Fryer Snyder died at his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born October 31, 1924 in Tarboro, NC to Della Fryer and John Burton Snyder. His family moved to Winston-Salem in his early life, and he graduated from Hanes High School in 1942. Mr. Snyder served in the Army from March 1943- April 1946. He returned to North Carolina and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1950. He was employed by the City of Winston-Salem in January 1951, and retired in December 1984. After his retirement he worked full time with his family at Snyder Photography. Mr. Snyder was a member of Fairview Moravian Church. He was a dedicated member of the Fairview band, playing the trombone for many church services, and the Easter Sunrise Service for 85 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lula Fay "Cookie" Snyder, his parents, his brother, Burton and his family, Anna, Carolyn, and John Snyder. He is survived by his daughter, Pam Corum, husband Ed, and two granddaughters, Emily Corum, Olivia Griffith, and husband Casey, and great-grandson Henry Griffith, and many other extended family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at God's Acre, The Moravian Graveyard, with the Reverend Scott Venable officiating. Memorials may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Jul 27
Graveside
Monday, July 27, 2020
10:00AM
Salem Moravian Graveyard
500 E. Salem Ave.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
