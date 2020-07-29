January 15, 1945 - July 27, 2020 King Paul Martin Snyder, 75, of King, NC passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Snyder was born on January 15, 1945, in Brookville, PA to the late Paul Erwin and Vera McDowell Snyder. He was an auditor for Endicott Johnson Shoes and worked at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Paul was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ, a member of the King Senior Center Travel Club and volunteered with King Outreach Ministries and Habitat for Humanity. Paul was also a Lay Pastor with the United Methodist Church. Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Shelby Witmer Snyder, his daughter, Lori Jean Prescott and husband David, his sons, Timothy Paul Snyder and wife Crystal and John Philip Snyder and wife Christie, two sisters, Ramona Jean DeWalt and husband Kenneth and Loretta Mae Crum and husband Lawrence and five grandchildren, Daniel Prescott, Mackenzie Snyder, Landon Snyder, Kendall Snyder and Khloey Snyder. He loved Hawaiian music and played the Hawaiian guitar, visiting hurting people in the hospital and sharing the love of Christ wherever he went. His talented family meant the world to him and he supported them in all their activities and interests. He treasured the time he was able to spend with them. One of his most important ministries was working in the nursery at church. He inherited his love for children from his parents who fostered babies. He will be laid in state for a drop-in visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:30 AM 4:30 PM at Slate Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S, King, NC, with Chuck Bower officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Outreach Ministry, P.O. Box 1450, King, NC 27021, or to Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Martin Snyder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately