January 15, 1945 - July 27, 2020 King Paul Martin Snyder, 75, of King, NC passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Snyder was born on January 15, 1945, in Brookville, PA to the late Paul Erwin and Vera McDowell Snyder. He was an auditor for Endicott Johnson Shoes and worked at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Paul was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ, a member of the King Senior Center Travel Club and volunteered with King Outreach Ministries and Habitat for Humanity. Paul was also a Lay Pastor with the United Methodist Church. Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Shelby Witmer Snyder, his daughter, Lori Jean Prescott and husband David, his sons, Timothy Paul Snyder and wife Crystal and John Philip Snyder and wife Christie, two sisters, Ramona Jean DeWalt and husband Kenneth and Loretta Mae Crum and husband Lawrence and five grandchildren, Daniel Prescott, Mackenzie Snyder, Landon Snyder, Kendall Snyder and Khloey Snyder. He loved Hawaiian music and played the Hawaiian guitar, visiting hurting people in the hospital and sharing the love of Christ wherever he went. His talented family meant the world to him and he supported them in all their activities and interests. He treasured the time he was able to spend with them. One of his most important ministries was working in the nursery at church. He inherited his love for children from his parents who fostered babies. He will be laid in state for a drop-in visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:30 AM 4:30 PM at Slate Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S, King, NC, with Chuck Bower officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Outreach Ministry, P.O. Box 1450, King, NC 27021, or to Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Martin Snyder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

Tags

Load entries