May 8, 1934 - August 7, 2020 WINSTON SALEM Juanita Joyce Southern, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Friday night, August 7, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Juanita was born on May 8, 1934 to the late Thurman G. and Madgelene Smith Joyce. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, baking cookies and cakes, and reading. In addition to his parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Richard Southern, and her brother, Aldeen Joyce. Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Billy Gray Southern, four children, Mike Southern (Cathy), Wanda Priddy (Gilbert), David Southern (Chrissa), Hope Southern, one sister, Ann Joyce, six grandchildren, Shawn, Amy, Joyce, Ashley, Chris, and David, and 14 great grandchildren. There will be a 11:00 am funeral service held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Southern family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
