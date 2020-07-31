March 1, 1944 - July 27, 2020 Lewisville Mr. W. Larry Sowers, Sr., 76, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Southfork Assisted Living. He was born March 1, 1944 in Winston-Salem to the late Walter Lindsay Sowers and Ruth Thompson Sowers. Larry was a lifelong resident of Lewisville and a faithful, attending church member of Calvary Baptist Church until the decline of his health. Larry had a very strong, active Christian faith which was evident to his family and those with whom he had contact. He loved his family and friends and was very willing to help others. He actively participated and served in the lives of those close to him as a laborer, coach, mentor, counselor and advisor. Among his many activities, Larry was a volunteer with the Lewisville Fire Department in his early adulthood, a coach with both little league baseball and softball, and a Boy Scout leader. He loved being on the water teaching water skiing and boating. He was very mechanically inclined and had a fascination with developing solutions to problems encountered along the way. Larry retired from R.J. Reynolds after 34 years. He then went on to serve 8 years as an elected member of the Lewisville Town Council. Preceding him in death were his wife, Carol St. Pierre Sowers, and his parents. Surviving are three children, Walter Sowers and wife, Jennifer of Madison, Alabama, David Sowers and wife, Dawn of University Park, Pennsylvania, and Maria Womble and husband, David of Lewisville; grandchildren, Kimberly, Mitchell, Jake, Cheyenne, Bo, Holli, Grace, Mackenzie, and Jarrett; great grandchildren, Georgia, Reagan, Elliott, and Adeline. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael Sowers and wife, Susan, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Alan Sowers and wife, Janet, of Lewisville; nieces, Julie Merrell and husband, Brian, Emily Dye and husband, Ernie, and Kristi Sowers; 4 grandnephews and 2 grandnieces. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church shelter next to the ball field, 5000 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-0338. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

Tags

Load entries