March 1, 1944 - July 27, 2020 Lewisville Mr. W. Larry Sowers, Sr., 76, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Southfork Assisted Living. He was born March 1, 1944 in Winston-Salem to the late Walter Lindsay Sowers and Ruth Thompson Sowers. Larry was a lifelong resident of Lewisville and a faithful, attending church member of Calvary Baptist Church until the decline of his health. Larry had a very strong, active Christian faith which was evident to his family and those with whom he had contact. He loved his family and friends and was very willing to help others. He actively participated and served in the lives of those close to him as a laborer, coach, mentor, counselor and advisor. Among his many activities, Larry was a volunteer with the Lewisville Fire Department in his early adulthood, a coach with both little league baseball and softball, and a Boy Scout leader. He loved being on the water teaching water skiing and boating. He was very mechanically inclined and had a fascination with developing solutions to problems encountered along the way. Larry retired from R.J. Reynolds after 34 years. He then went on to serve 8 years as an elected member of the Lewisville Town Council. Preceding him in death were his wife, Carol St. Pierre Sowers, and his parents. Surviving are three children, Walter Sowers and wife, Jennifer of Madison, Alabama, David Sowers and wife, Dawn of University Park, Pennsylvania, and Maria Womble and husband, David of Lewisville; grandchildren, Kimberly, Mitchell, Jake, Cheyenne, Bo, Holli, Grace, Mackenzie, and Jarrett; great grandchildren, Georgia, Reagan, Elliott, and Adeline. Also surviving are his brothers, Michael Sowers and wife, Susan, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Alan Sowers and wife, Janet, of Lewisville; nieces, Julie Merrell and husband, Brian, Emily Dye and husband, Ernie, and Kristi Sowers; 4 grandnephews and 2 grandnieces. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church shelter next to the ball field, 5000 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-0338. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Most Popular
-
Police ID man shot multiple times on Alspaugh Drive. Suspect is in custody after Thursday morning shooting.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
-
Murder charge in death of woman found strangled and left in a garbage can two years ago in Winston-Salem
-
Even when all seems well downtown, all is not well in and around Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately