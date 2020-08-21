August 14, 1940 - August 19, 2020 Mr. Wilson Ward Sparks, Jr., 80, of Advance, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. He was born August 14, 1940 in Forsyth Co. to Wilson Ward and Louise Johnson Sparks. Mr. Sparks was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church where he was a Sunday school teacher, head diener, usher, board member and sang in the choir. He retired from Southern Bell/Lucient Technology with 25 years of service. Mr. Sparks was a member of the Forsyth and Davie County Beekeepers Associations and an amateur radio enthusiast "KF4ISF" and a member of the Vagabond Ragchew Net. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Sparks. Surviving is his wife, Katherine Sheek Sparks; an uncle, two aunts and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Macedonia Moravian Church, 700 NC Hwy 801 N., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
