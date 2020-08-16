May 17, 1937 - August 7, 2020 Larry Phillip Sparrow, 83, of Springfield, Ohio and Advance, NC, passed away on August 7th, 2020 from complications after surgery to help restore his mobility. Larry was born on May 17, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio. Larry put helping others and service at the center of his life: from being the team manager for his high school football team, to serving in the Marines, to his career in manufacturing quality control and process improvement in both Ohio and in NC, specifically at Gravely International and Baker Furniture. He was partner in the Sparrow Piano Studio alongside his wife, Eunice. He was the students' and his family's biggest fan and supporter, spending countless hours attending and helping with piano events and theater performances for both Eunice and his daughter, Lorrie. Larry loved interacting and connecting with others and in addition, he was a great pet-dad to the many beloved animals who shared his life. He was an amazing cook, a gifted craftsman and always the person to bounce an idea off of. His charm, humor, keen analytical mind and love of life were with him until the end and are sorely missed. Larry was predeceased by his parents, May and Lloyd Sparrow. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eunice, daughter Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp of Ohio (Ed), his grandson, Lucas James Sansom, his sister Gwendolyn Sparrow Nelson (Alan) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved cats: Sharkie, Chase, Socks, Happy, Muffin, Chip and buddy, CJ. A private service will be held in Ohio. His family is forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses and health care workers at Wake Forest Baptist, Bermuda Commons Rehab and Davie Nursing centers. They are heroes who not only cared for Larry, but kept him safe from Covid-19 during this unprecedented time. To honor them for their support and loving care, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Larry's name to a first responder's charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
Mocksville man shot outside Winston-Salem hotel
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately