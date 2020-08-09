December 6, 1925 - August 3, 2020 Ms. Elinor M. Spearman was born December 6, 1925 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Willie Spearman Murphy. She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. She matriculated to Winston Salem Teachers College (now Winston Salem State University) and was a 1947 graduate of the college. She completed graduate studies at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville and A&T State University in Greensboro, NC. Ms. Spearman taught elementary school in High Point, NC and Martinsville, VA and was a former principal of Carver Lane Elementary School of Henry County in Martinsville, VA. She was a published poet who had completed books of poems and many other publications. Her most notable compilation was "Rays of Dawn" a collection of imaginative poems. She was a member of the Krinon Club of Alpha Lambda Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. Spiritually, she was a member of First Baptist Church Highland Avenue where she served on the Senior Adult Ministry.She departed this life Monday August 3, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem.Survivors include her cousin Ms. Barbara Link and family; her devoted caregivers, James and Fontaine Graham. Special thanks to Brighton Gardens and Amedisys Hospice for all of their care provided. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net

