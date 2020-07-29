January 8, 1956 - July 21, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Jean Spencer (Barbara Thrift) took her last ride in this journey of life all too soon. She fought a challenging battle with cancer, but as she would remind us all, "Either Way, I Win!" Barbara had a style of her own and mastered making others feel better about themselves. She was a loving wife, caring mother, dependable friend, and a selfless genuine woman. She would do anything to ensure you were encouraged and strengthen your spirits. She was the life of the party and never met a stranger. Barbara joined her father, Luby Cole; great-grandmother, Virginia Strickland; and a great-grandchild in a wonderful reunion. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Carver; husband, William "Scotty" Spencer; son, Arlan Faircloth II (Kenzie); son, James Rutledge (Gina); daughter, Angel Pike; grandchildren: Jalen Chhan, Syanne Chhan, Aydan Rutledge, Daniel Faircloth, Eli Rutledge, and Harlow Faircloth. A celebration of life will be held at King Christian Center, 995 Brown Road, King, NC 27021 on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Arlan Faircloth officiating. The family would like to thank Barbara's caregiver and lifelong friend, Carol White, for providing such amazing care and with genuine love. Cremation Services 7600 North Point Court

