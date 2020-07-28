May 18, 1959 - July 26, 2020 Boonville Ms. Marie Spencer, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home. Ms. Spencer was born May 18, 1959 in Yadkin County to Larry Lee Spencer and Mary Brenda Dobbins Garvin. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel UMC. Ms. Spencer served the public for more than 20 years, both public and private. In addition to her parents, Ms. Spencer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Milford and Mary Spencer. She is survived by two children, Joshua Lee Brookshire and Aaron Spencer Brookshire and wife Kimberlin; grandchild, Alistar Maya Brookshire; two sisters, Sue (Mickey) Stinson and Lynn Spencer; and step father Rudy Garvin. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mitchell's Chapel UMC with Rev. Rebekah Ralph officiating. Ms. Spencer will be available for viewing Tuesday, July 28th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mitchell's Chapel UMC, 2410 Center Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055

