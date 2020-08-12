July 24, 1959 - August 9, 2020 James Larry Springer, 61, of Lewisville, left to go to his heavenly home on August 9, 2020 at Trellis. Larry was born in Takoma Park, MD to James Arnold and Grace Williams Springer on July 24, 1959. Left to cherish his sweet memory are 6 children, James Larry Springer, Joshua Robert (Stephaine) Springer, Austin, Savannah, Aaron and Alex Springer; and 4 grandchildren, Chloe, Emma Grace, Logan, Michael Springer. Along with several brothers and sisters, Colleen (Randall) Wooten, Cyndi (Ken) Jones, Terry (Jean) Springer, Erich (Becky) Springer, Allen (Wanda) Reeves, Dick (Ann) Springer, Bob (Barbara) Springer, Les (Brenda) Springer, David (Gail) Thum, Mark Thum, Linda (Charles) Bobbitt, Brenda (Ralph) Brown and Jennie Prevots. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twins, Meghan and Melanie; oldest brother, James A. Springer, Jr. (Jimmy); and a nephew, James A. Springer III (Trey). Larry graduated from Forsyth Tech and was a general manager of Papa John's on Country Club, until his illness made it difficult to work. Larry had also started his own insulation company, Southern Insulation, after working with his father for many years at Rock Wool Insulation Company; due to recession he eventually sold the business to friend and coworker Kris Abshire. Soon after he found a career in the food industry working with Papa John's and Domino's operating and managing local stores. Larry was active with his sons in sports and coached their Little League teams. Baseball was a passion for him as a youth. He enjoyed watching his children play sports. He also enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. Larry enjoyed bowling in local leagues, and watching his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. NASCAR was a favorite as well. Larry never met a stranger and was very proud of his children and loved them and his siblings dearly. His signature ending in his conversations or good byes, was "Love You More." Larry will be deeply missed and always loved. There will be a private family celebration of life later. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to one of his favorite charities, St. Jude's, or to Trellis Supportive Care.
