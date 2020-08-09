July 23, 1930 - August 3, 2020 Henry Vance Sprinkle departed this wonderful world peacefully August 3, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications of dementia and Parkinson's Disease. He was born in the Dozier community of Pfafftown on July 23, 1930 to Clinton E. and Mary Mock Sprinkle, the youngest of their 7 children. Growing up on the family farm became a part of his soul and he continued working the farm with his father and family after graduating from Old Richmond High School. He later served in the Army during the Korean War as an MP in the US and Europe. Upon his return he was employed with Vogler Funeral Services (now Salem) and married Gloria (Mickey) Adams. At Vogler, he enjoyed many friendships with his coworkers and cherished his interaction with all the friends and families that he served over 54 years. Most importantly he was a man of hard work, kindness, humor, wit, empathy and love. Vance is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria (Mickey) Sprinkle, son Brian Sprinkle (Ann), granddaughter Lauren Sprinkle Olson (Clay), 2 great granddaughters Eleanor and Charlotte, his sister Allene Hutchinson (Jim), as well as numerous nieces and nephews from a large close family, all of which were dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood Sprinkle, sisters Virginia Sprinkle, Grace Waugh, Martha Conrad and Alma Rose Voss Sink. A private service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at Maple Springs United Methodist Church to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or online at alz.org. Condolences to salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston- Salem, NC
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
-
Police ID teens who were shot to death Saturday in Winston-Salem. A 17-year-old faces an accessory charge.
-
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
-
COVID-19 outbreak at child-care center in Kernersville. County has additional COVID-related death.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately