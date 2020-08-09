July 23, 1930 - August 3, 2020 Henry Vance Sprinkle departed this wonderful world peacefully August 3, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications of dementia and Parkinson's Disease. He was born in the Dozier community of Pfafftown on July 23, 1930 to Clinton E. and Mary Mock Sprinkle, the youngest of their 7 children. Growing up on the family farm became a part of his soul and he continued working the farm with his father and family after graduating from Old Richmond High School. He later served in the Army during the Korean War as an MP in the US and Europe. Upon his return he was employed with Vogler Funeral Services (now Salem) and married Gloria (Mickey) Adams. At Vogler, he enjoyed many friendships with his coworkers and cherished his interaction with all the friends and families that he served over 54 years. Most importantly he was a man of hard work, kindness, humor, wit, empathy and love. Vance is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria (Mickey) Sprinkle, son Brian Sprinkle (Ann), granddaughter Lauren Sprinkle Olson (Clay), 2 great granddaughters Eleanor and Charlotte, his sister Allene Hutchinson (Jim), as well as numerous nieces and nephews from a large close family, all of which were dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood Sprinkle, sisters Virginia Sprinkle, Grace Waugh, Martha Conrad and Alma Rose Voss Sink. A private service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at Maple Springs United Methodist Church to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or online at alz.org. Condolences to salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston- Salem, NC

